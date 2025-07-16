Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 1,030,827 shares of $VCRB to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 1,030,827 shares of $VCRB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCRB.
$VCRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $VCRB stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 1,030,827 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $79,971,558
- SMITH & HOWARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 872,703 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $67,704,298
- HBK SORCE ADVISORY LLC added 770,415 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,653,233
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 427,927 shares (+1071.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,134,387
- SCHOOLCRAFT CAPITAL LLC added 403,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,250,515
- AMERICAN TRUST removed 390,716 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,253,139
- FORVIS MAZARS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 309,049 shares (+175.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,929,664
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VCRB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.