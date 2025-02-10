Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 1,017,316 shares of ARHAUSCLASS A ($ARHS) to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 1,017,316 shares of $ARHS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ARHS.
ARHAUSCLASS A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of ARHAUSCLASS A stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 2,536,075 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,219,083
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,170,734 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,721,735
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,859,398 shares (+1808.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,889,189
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,255,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,797,470
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,115,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,735,251
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,022,489 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,586,839
- SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 1,017,316 shares (+944.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,562,770
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
