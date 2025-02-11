Fund Update: SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC opened a $20.1M position in $EFG stock

SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC has opened a new $20.1M position in $EFG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EFG.
$EFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of $EFG stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,871,169 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,015,294
- SAGEVIEW ADVISORY GROUP, LLC removed 2,788,471 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $300,178,903
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,432,616 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $154,221,112
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 956,560 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,623,704
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 830,957 shares (+18989.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,452,521
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 805,360 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,983,008
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 778,059 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,339,452
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
