Fund Update: SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 327,343 shares of $XLV to their portfolio

SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC has added 327,343 shares of $XLV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLV.
$XLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 809 institutional investors add shares of $XLV stock to their portfolio, and 922 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 2,912,396 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,238,939
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 2,818,624 shares (+14674.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,547,290
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,473,670 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $361,180,556
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,750,223 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,550,060
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,242,217 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,376,104
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,186,774 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,280,871
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,014,740 shares (+1384.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,162,187
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
