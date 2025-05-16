Fund Update: SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 127,972 shares of KKR & CO. ($KKR) to their portfolio

SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC has added 127,972 shares of $KKR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KKR.
KKR & CO. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of KKR & CO. stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,590,092 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $877,490,536
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,472,790 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $748,319,251
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,306,290 shares (+4918.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,850,186
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,036,186 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,623,463
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,391,581 shares (+106.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $501,648,745
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,391,434 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,473,684
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 2,202,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,615,764
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
KKR & CO. Insider Trading Activity
KKR & CO. insiders have traded $KKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W SCULLY purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $1,503,733
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
KKR & CO. Government Contracts
We have seen $1,193,196 of award payments to $KKR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GMP MANUFACTURING OF CDC FLUSC2 MULTIPLEX EUAAND IVD KITS: $763,453
- PCR TESTING KITS: $249,997
- BIOSEARCH BPA 499 YERSONIA PESTIS, 4 PER KIT: $116,780
- DLO-FB1-2 DUAL-LABELED PROBE, 5' FAM/3': $62,965
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
KKR & CO. Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/21, 04/14, 02/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
KKR & CO. Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for KKR & CO., check out Quiver Quantitative's $KKR forecast page.
KKR & CO. Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $KKR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.