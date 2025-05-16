Fund Update: SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 127,972 shares of KKR & CO. ($KKR) to their portfolio

SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC has added 127,972 shares of $KKR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KKR.

KKR & CO. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of KKR & CO. stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KKR & CO. Insider Trading Activity

KKR & CO. insiders have traded $KKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W SCULLY purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $1,503,733

KKR & CO. Government Contracts

We have seen $1,193,196 of award payments to $KKR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

KKR & CO. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/21, 04/14, 02/27, 02/26.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

KKR & CO. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

KKR & CO. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025

Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

