Fund Update: SG Americas Securities, LLC opened a $59.5M position in $FWONK stock

SG Americas Securities, LLC has opened a new $59.5M position in $FWONK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FWONK.
$FWONK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $FWONK stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,228,785 shares (+205.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,519,218
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,805,263 shares (+98.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,275,669
- FMR LLC added 1,414,865 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,101,390
- FOXHAVEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,201,747 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,353,877
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 1,117,812 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,576,459
- ASHE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,044,506 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,783,925
- UBS GROUP AG added 966,768 shares (+281.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,580,722
$FWONK Insider Trading Activity
$FWONK insiders have traded $FWONK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWONK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY B MAFFEI (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,463 shares for an estimated $2,536,732.
- BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) sold 1,094 shares for an estimated $76,109
$FWONK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWONK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
$FWONK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWONK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FWONK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $96.0 on 03/16/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 12/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
