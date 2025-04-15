Stocks
Fund Update: SG Americas Securities, LLC opened a $59.5M position in $FWONK stock

April 15, 2025 — 09:58 am EDT

SG Americas Securities, LLC has opened a new $59.5M position in $FWONK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FWONK.

$FWONK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $FWONK stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FWONK Insider Trading Activity

$FWONK insiders have traded $FWONK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWONK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREGORY B MAFFEI (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,463 shares for an estimated $2,536,732.
  • BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) sold 1,094 shares for an estimated $76,109

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FWONK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWONK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FWONK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWONK forecast page.

$FWONK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWONK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FWONK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $96.0 on 03/16/2025
  • Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 12/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWONK ticker page for more data.


