Fund Update: Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $935.0M position in $CCMG stock

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $935.0M position in $CCMG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CCMG.
$CCMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $CCMG stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 33,619,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $934,959,657
- CARLSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 772,394 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,070,908
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 50,921 shares (+299.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,389,124
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 46,204 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,260,445
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 12,259 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,425
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 10,814 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,005
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,020
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCMG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.