Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $34.6M position in $AAP stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $34.6M position in $AAP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAP.
$AAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 1,500,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,488,899
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,487,571 shares (+92.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,000,393
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,483,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,839,247
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 1,246,384 shares (+2662.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,941,499
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,164,186 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,391,612
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,107,599 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,185,285
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 939,760 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,641,242
$AAP Insider Trading Activity
$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS W SEBOLDT purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $102,091
- TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220
- KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.
- JEFFREY J II JONES purchased 69 shares for an estimated $2,545
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
