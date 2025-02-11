Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $34.6M position in $AAP stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $34.6M position in $AAP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAP.

$AAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AAP Insider Trading Activity

$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W SEBOLDT purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $102,091

TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220

KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY J II JONES purchased 69 shares for an estimated $2,545

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

