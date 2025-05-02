Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $33.0M position in $ALGM stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $33.0M position in $ALGM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALGM.

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000

VINEET A NARGOLWALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,446 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALGM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGM forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGM ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.