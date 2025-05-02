Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $33.0M position in $ALGM stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $33.0M position in $ALGM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALGM.
$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,479,320 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,777,935
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,050,641 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,827,012
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,620,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,432,611
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO added 1,594,170 shares (+312.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,848,556
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,590,003 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,757,465
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,311,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,958,648
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,166,514 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,499,996
$ALGM Insider Trading Activity
$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000
- VINEET A NARGOLWALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,446 and 0 sales.
$ALGM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
