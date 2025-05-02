Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $31.8M position in $SYNA stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $31.8M position in $SYNA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SYNA.

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $99,459.

$SYNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

