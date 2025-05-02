Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $31.8M position in $SYNA stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $31.8M position in $SYNA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SYNA.
$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,003,347 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,895,443
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 594,017 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,335,377
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 499,078 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,801,250
- UBS GROUP AG added 407,000 shares (+374.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,062,239
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 346,681 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,458,693
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 254,655 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,435,269
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 224,925 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,332,221
$SYNA Insider Trading Activity
$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940
- VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $99,459.
$SYNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
