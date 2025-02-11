Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $19.0M position in $RGEN stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $19.0M position in $RGEN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RGEN.

$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGEN Insider Trading Activity

$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,437 shares for an estimated $6,612,366.

$RGEN Government Contracts

We have seen $34,420 of award payments to $RGEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

