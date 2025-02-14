Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC opened a $7.5M position in $EL stock

Scion Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $7.5M position in $EL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EL.

$EL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 658 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EL Insider Trading Activity

$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 19 purchases buying 520,300 shares for an estimated $33,606,198 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FABRIZIO FREDA (President and CEO) sold 10,969 shares for an estimated $743,259

LYNN FORESTER sold 3,890 shares for an estimated $364,142

CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY sold 3,437 shares for an estimated $315,963

AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.

$EL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

