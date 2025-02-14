Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC opened a $4.5M position in $HCA stock

Scion Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $4.5M position in $HCA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HCA.
$HCA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 679 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,468,086 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $440,646,012
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,086,915 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,237,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 988,580 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $401,788,569
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 950,697 shares (+1140.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,351,704
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 591,060 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,406,659
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 574,239 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,357,835
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 572,101 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $232,519,009
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HCA Insider Trading Activity
$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL S. CUFFE (EVP and Chief Clinical Officer) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,221,340
- PHILLIP G BILLINGTON (SVP-Internal Audit Services) sold 3,897 shares for an estimated $1,363,950
- EROL R AKDAMAR (Group President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,023,700
- KATHLEEN M WHALEN (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $527,677
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.