Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC opened a $4.5M position in $HCA stock

Scion Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $4.5M position in $HCA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HCA.

$HCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 679 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HCA Insider Trading Activity

$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S. CUFFE (EVP and Chief Clinical Officer) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,221,340

PHILLIP G BILLINGTON (SVP-Internal Audit Services) sold 3,897 shares for an estimated $1,363,950

EROL R AKDAMAR (Group President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,023,700

KATHLEEN M WHALEN (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $527,677

