Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC added 125,000 shares of BAIDU ($BIDU) to their portfolio

Scion Asset Management, LLC has added 125,000 shares of $BIDU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BIDU.
BAIDU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of BAIDU stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,605,728 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,688,927
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,726,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $181,824,353
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 1,086,248 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,581,568
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 856,895 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,244,817
- BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 777,445 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,546,387
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 720,992 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,786,835
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 718,141 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,613,065
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
