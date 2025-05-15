Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC added 100,000 shares of LAUDER (ESTEE)S ($EL) to their portfolio

Scion Asset Management, LLC has added 100,000 shares of $EL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EL.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of LAUDER (ESTEE)S stock to their portfolio, and 584 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Insider Trading Activity

LAUDER (ESTEE)S insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 17 purchases buying 441,300 shares for an estimated $28,600,499 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

on 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.