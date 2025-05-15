Stocks
Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC added 100,000 shares of LAUDER (ESTEE)S ($EL) to their portfolio

May 15, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Scion Asset Management, LLC has added 100,000 shares of $EL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EL.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of LAUDER (ESTEE)S stock to their portfolio, and 584 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,534,537 shares (+43.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,279,442
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,510,802 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,712,932
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,452,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,883,501
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,293,471 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,369,086
  • EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,269,852 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,193,502
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,900,418 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,427,588
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,683,823 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,132,318

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Insider Trading Activity

LAUDER (ESTEE)S insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 17 purchases buying 441,300 shares for an estimated $28,600,499 and 0 sales.
  • AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

