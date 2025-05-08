Fund Update: Savant Capital, LLC opened a $4.9M position in $VCTR stock

Savant Capital, LLC has opened a new $4.9M position in $VCTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCTR.
$VCTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $VCTR stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESTVIEW PARTNERS II GP, L.P. removed 3,999,161 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,785,079
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 458,534 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,015,635
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 271,232 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,754,846
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 221,690 shares (+127.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,829,200
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 175,652 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,164,981
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 174,674 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,434,160
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 162,845 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,659,833
$VCTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VCTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
