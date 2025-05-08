Fund Update: Savant Capital, LLC opened a $4.9M position in $VCTR stock

Savant Capital, LLC has opened a new $4.9M position in $VCTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCTR.

$VCTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $VCTR stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VCTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VCTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

