Fund Update: SATURNA CAPITAL CORP added 40,521 shares of ABBVIE ($ABBV) to their portfolio

SATURNA CAPITAL CORP has added 40,521 shares of $ABBV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ABBV.
ABBVIE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,630 institutional investors add shares of ABBVIE stock to their portfolio, and 1,644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 8,254,356 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,466,799,061
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 5,800,981 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,030,834,323
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,661,205 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,296,128
- FMR LLC added 4,466,971 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $793,780,746
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,383,302 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,912,765
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,142,655 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $736,149,793
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,842,577 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $805,096,733
ABBVIE Insider Trading Activity
ABBVIE insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036.
- KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,744 shares for an estimated $4,163,404.
- SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526
- PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.
ABBVIE Government Contracts
We have seen $527,881 of award payments to $ABBV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IMPLANTS: $36,934
- IMPLANT: $35,788
- IMPLANTS: $29,604
- PROSTHETICS:SURGICAL IMPLANTS BREAST RECONSTRUCTION: $21,045
- BREAST IMPLANTS: $18,916
ABBVIE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
ABBVIE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024
ABBVIE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 02/03/2025
- Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 02/03/2025
