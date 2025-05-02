Fund Update: SATURNA CAPITAL CORP added 30,250 shares of HOME DEPOT ($HD) to their portfolio

SATURNA CAPITAL CORP has added 30,250 shares of $HD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HD.

HOME DEPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,767 institutional investors add shares of HOME DEPOT stock to their portfolio, and 1,725 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOME DEPOT Insider Trading Activity

HOME DEPOT insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,068 shares for an estimated $12,279,334 .

. TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,084 shares for an estimated $9,030,416 .

. TIMOTHY A. HOURIGAN (EVP - Human Resources) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $6,553,958

RICHARD V MCPHAIL (EVP & CFO) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,654,925

HECTOR A PADILLA (EVP - US Sales and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,626 shares for an estimated $1,482,904 .

. WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

HOME DEPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HOME DEPOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

HOME DEPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $447.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $421.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $430.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $465.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $465.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $455.0 on 11/08/2024

