Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP opened a $346.8M position in $TSM stock

Sarasin & Partners LLP has opened a new $346.8M position in $TSM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSM.

$TSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,136 institutional investors add shares of $TSM stock to their portfolio, and 914 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/28, 10/24.

$TSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

