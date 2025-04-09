Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP opened a $339.1M position in $ZTS stock

Sarasin & Partners LLP has opened a new $339.1M position in $ZTS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZTS.

$ZTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 766 institutional investors add shares of $ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 852 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZTS Insider Trading Activity

$ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

WILLIE M REED sold 1,210 shares for an estimated $201,029

ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 652 shares for an estimated $111,224 .

. KRISTIN C PECK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 382 shares for an estimated $59,852

$ZTS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,206,969 of award payments to $ZTS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ZTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZTS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$ZTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

