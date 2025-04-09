Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP opened a $275.7M position in $UNH stock

Sarasin & Partners LLP has opened a new $275.7M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.
$UNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,481 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 8,280,404 shares (+56142.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,336,861,595
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,725,017 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,390,197,099
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,799,364 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,921,946,273
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,621,799 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,123,242
- AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
- FMR LLC removed 2,380,516 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,204,207,823
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,301,010 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,163,988,918
$UNH Insider Trading Activity
$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575
- ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987
$UNH Government Contracts
We have seen $26,164,489,378 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,365,317,619
- EXPRESS REPORT: R2 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,073,795,458
- EXPRESS REPORT: R1 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $941,727,421
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY24 Q3 MAY: $833,805,970
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY25 1ST QTR OCTOBER: $771,731,035
$UNH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
$UNH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024
$UNH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $630.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $595.0 on 10/16/2024
- David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $625.0 on 10/16/2024
- Joanna Gajuk from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $650.0 on 10/16/2024
- George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $595.0 on 10/16/2024
- Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $650.0 on 10/16/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
