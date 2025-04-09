Stocks
UNH

Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP opened a $275.7M position in $UNH stock

April 09, 2025 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Sarasin & Partners LLP has opened a new $275.7M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,481 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $26,164,489,378 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UNH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH forecast page.

$UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $630.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024
  • Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $595.0 on 10/16/2024
  • David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $625.0 on 10/16/2024
  • Joanna Gajuk from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $650.0 on 10/16/2024
  • George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $595.0 on 10/16/2024
  • Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $650.0 on 10/16/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.