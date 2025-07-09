Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP opened a $132.7M position in $NFLX stock

Sarasin & Partners LLP has opened a new $132.7M position in $NFLX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NFLX.
$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,551 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,465,235 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,298,905,594
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,923,701 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,793,908,893
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,628,512 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,518,636,295
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,457,299 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,358,975,036
- FMR LLC added 1,434,003 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,337,250,817
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 839,790 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $783,129,368
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 720,941 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $672,299,110
$NFLX Insider Trading Activity
$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 475 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 475 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200.
- REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 154 sales selling 168,335 shares for an estimated $182,545,728.
- JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 140,875 shares for an estimated $164,234,069.
- GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387.
- DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154.
- SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 24,376 shares for an estimated $25,707,219.
- MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364
- BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974
- STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,105 shares for an estimated $4,349,243.
- ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286.
- JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,820 shares for an estimated $4,162,792.
- LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,377 shares for an estimated $2,758,046.
- CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124
$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/06, 05/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 05/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $100,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 01/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/27.
$NFLX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
$NFLX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1162.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $1100.0 on 07/09/2025
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1525.0 on 07/02/2025
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1140.0 on 07/02/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1500.0 on 06/20/2025
- Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research set a target price of $1600.0 on 06/20/2025
- Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $1425.0 on 06/12/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $1450.0 on 06/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
