Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP opened a $132.7M position in $NFLX stock

Sarasin & Partners LLP has opened a new $132.7M position in $NFLX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NFLX.

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,551 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 475 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 475 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 154 sales selling 168,335 shares for an estimated $182,545,728 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 140,875 shares for an estimated $164,234,069 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 24,376 shares for an estimated $25,707,219 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974

STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,105 shares for an estimated $4,349,243 .

. ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,820 shares for an estimated $4,162,792 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,377 shares for an estimated $2,758,046 .

. CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NFLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

$NFLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1162.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $1100.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1525.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1140.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1500.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research set a target price of $1600.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $1425.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $1450.0 on 06/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

