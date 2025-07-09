Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP added 2,434,645 shares of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL ($CMG) to their portfolio

Sarasin & Partners LLP has added 2,434,645 shares of $CMG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMG.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL stock to their portfolio, and 806 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 11,441,382 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,471,790
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,882,585 shares (+312.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,574,592
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 6,006,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,589,176
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,999,723 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,246,091
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. added 4,759,520 shares (+5319.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,975,499
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 4,545,704 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,239,797
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,308,469 shares (+77.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,328,228
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Insider Trading Activity
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS E GARNER (Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 182,634 shares for an estimated $9,784,187.
- ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280
- SCOTT BOATWRIGHT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $997,133
- JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255.
- MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200
- ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $115,228
- PATRICIA FILIKRUSHEL sold 2,076 shares for an estimated $106,146
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN W. HICKENLOOPER sold up to $250,000 on 06/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $15,000 on 06/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS purchased up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 07/09/2025
- David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 06/26/2025
- Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 06/18/2025
- Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $55.0 on 06/10/2025
- Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $49.0 on 06/09/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $54.0 on 05/29/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
