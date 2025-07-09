Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP added 2,434,645 shares of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL ($CMG) to their portfolio

Sarasin & Partners LLP has added 2,434,645 shares of $CMG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMG.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL stock to their portfolio, and 806 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Insider Trading Activity

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 182,634 shares for an estimated $9,784,187 .

. ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280

SCOTT BOATWRIGHT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $997,133

JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255 .

. MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $115,228

PATRICIA FILIKRUSHEL sold 2,076 shares for an estimated $106,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMG forecast page.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $55.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $49.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $54.0 on 05/29/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.