Fund Update: Sarasin & Partners LLP added 1,617,446 shares of EMERSON ELECTRIC ($EMR) to their portfolio

Sarasin & Partners LLP has added 1,617,446 shares of $EMR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EMR.

EMERSON ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 846 institutional investors add shares of EMERSON ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 949 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EMERSON ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

EMERSON ELECTRIC insiders have traded $EMR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL H. TRAIN (SVP & Chief Sustain Officer) sold 28,305 shares for an estimated $3,380,749

SURENDRALAL LANCA KARSANBHAI (President & CEO) sold 16,698 shares for an estimated $1,892,384

MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,887 shares for an estimated $237,205 .

. MATTHEW S LEVATICH sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,472

EMERSON ELECTRIC Government Contracts

We have seen $19,318,422 of award payments to $EMR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EMERSON ELECTRIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EMR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

EMERSON ELECTRIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/06/2025

EMERSON ELECTRIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $EMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $150.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $146.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $130.0 on 05/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

