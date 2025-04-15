Fund Update: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC opened a $21.4M position in $KMI stock

SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC has opened a new $21.4M position in $KMI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KMI.
$KMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 709 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 639 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,700,886 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,004,276
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,982,162 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,911,238
- NORGES BANK added 5,909,050 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,907,970
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,264,246 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,240,340
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,090,520 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,480,248
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 4,396,977 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,477,169
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 3,718,521 shares (+212.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,089,404
$KMI Insider Trading Activity
$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- C PARK SHAPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $22,263,481.
- MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800.
- THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,121 shares for an estimated $2,991,901.
- JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952
- AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789
$KMI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.
$KMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025
$KMI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 10/22/2024
- John MacKay from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 10/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
