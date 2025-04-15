Fund Update: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC added 95,589 shares of APPLOVIN ($APP) to their portfolio

SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC has added 95,589 shares of $APP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APP.

APPLOVIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of APPLOVIN stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPLOVIN Insider Trading Activity

APPLOVIN insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 507 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 507 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. DENALI HOLDINGS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 142 sales selling 1,072,074 shares for an estimated $335,991,751 .

. HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 114 sales selling 790,000 shares for an estimated $262,938,721 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 141 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $87,965,588 .

. KATIE KIHORANY JANSEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 119,752 shares for an estimated $34,264,844 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,896 shares for an estimated $11,348,093 .

. MARY MARGARET HASTINGS GEORGIADIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $10,360,432 .

. EDUARDO VIVAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,330 shares for an estimated $10,029,070 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,101 shares for an estimated $7,019,627 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,740,954 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,415.

APPLOVIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/13, 11/11 and 0 sales.

on 03/13, 11/11 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

APPLOVIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APP in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

APPLOVIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $650.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $560.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $435.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 James Calla from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 11/27/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

