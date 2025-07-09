Fund Update: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC added 2,902 shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) to their portfolio

SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC has added 2,902 shares of $BKNG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 774 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN D FOGEL (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,013 shares for an estimated $5,425,697 .

. PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $1,542,724

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BOOKING HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKNG forecast page.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5411.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $5820.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $6000.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $5400.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4440.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $6100.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5900.0 on 04/30/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKNG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.