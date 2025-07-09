Stocks
BKNG

Fund Update: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC added 2,902 shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) to their portfolio

July 09, 2025 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC has added 2,902 shares of $BKNG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 774 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENN D FOGEL (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,013 shares for an estimated $5,425,697.
  • PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $1,542,724

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BOOKING HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKNG forecast page.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5411.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $5820.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $6000.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $5400.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4440.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $6100.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5900.0 on 04/30/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKNG ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.