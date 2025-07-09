Fund Update: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC added 124,273 shares of LENNAR ($LEN) to their portfolio

SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC has added 124,273 shares of $LEN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LEN.

LENNAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 464 institutional investors add shares of LENNAR stock to their portfolio, and 508 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENNAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/31, 02/24.

on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/31, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

LENNAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

LENNAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $LEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $122.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $114.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $130.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $114.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Rafe Jadrosich from B of A Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $95.0 on 06/18/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

