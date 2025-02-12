Fund Update: RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC opened a $54.6M position in $EDV stock

RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC has opened a new $54.6M position in $EDV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EDV.
$EDV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $EDV stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,616,081 shares (+7106.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,161,005
- RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 805,690 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,561,326
- OXBOW ADVISORS, LLC removed 654,224 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,304,049
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 623,440 shares (+223.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,675,699
- BEACON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 518,499 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,112,752
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 340,323 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,116,936
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 259,888 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,599,615
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
