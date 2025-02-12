Fund Update: RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC opened a $53.6M position in $ZROZ stock

RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC has opened a new $53.6M position in $ZROZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZROZ.
$ZROZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ZROZ stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 781,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,602,513
- FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC removed 398,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,881,459
- HORIZON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 342,453 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,499,124
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 300,071 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,590,872
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 248,427 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,047,060
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 224,175 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,476,503
- RIVERFRONT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 222,038 shares (+728.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,236,247
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
