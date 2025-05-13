Fund Update: RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC opened a $13.3M position in $LDOS stock

RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC has opened a new $13.3M position in $LDOS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LDOS.

$LDOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 410 institutional investors add shares of $LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LDOS Insider Trading Activity

$LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260

ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219

ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,511 shares for an estimated $203,322

GREGORY R DAHLBERG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $193,190

$LDOS Government Contracts

We have seen $9,223,064,608 of award payments to $LDOS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LDOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

