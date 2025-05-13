Fund Update: RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 1,391,985 shares of $VGSH to their portfolio

RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC has added 1,391,985 shares of $VGSH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGSH.
$VGSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 497 institutional investors add shares of $VGSH stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 10,678,351 shares (+3642.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $626,712,420
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,886,364 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,470,703
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 4,447,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,017,906
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 3,296,873 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,493,476
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 2,477,998 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,169,923
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC added 1,865,738 shares (+370.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,500,163
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 1,427,498 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,051,833
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
