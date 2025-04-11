Fund Update: RPOA Advisors, Inc. added 86,767 shares of $BKLC to their portfolio

RPOA Advisors, Inc. has added 86,767 shares of $BKLC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKLC.
$BKLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $BKLC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,996,678 shares (+167.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,747,736
- GM ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 158,324 shares (+74.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,741,787
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 132,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,847,950
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 108,378 shares (+273.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,144,838
- RPOA ADVISORS, INC. added 86,767 shares (+0.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,225,067
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 73,417 shares (+980.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,227,109
- ZHANG FINANCIAL LLC added 34,756 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,894,757
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKLC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.