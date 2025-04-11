Fund Update: RPOA Advisors, Inc. added 437,962 shares of $BKIE to their portfolio

RPOA Advisors, Inc. has added 437,962 shares of $BKIE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKIE.
$BKIE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $BKIE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 731,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,962,119
- RPOA ADVISORS, INC. added 437,962 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,880,740
- CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV added 161,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,667,096
- INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC added 151,327 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,960,614
- MGO ONE SEVEN LLC added 89,327 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,469,954
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 36,743 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,661,295
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 35,004 shares (+252.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,535,339
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
