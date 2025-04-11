Fund Update: RPOA Advisors, Inc. added 118,116 shares of $BKMC to their portfolio

RPOA Advisors, Inc. has added 118,116 shares of $BKMC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKMC.
$BKMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $BKMC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RPOA ADVISORS, INC. added 118,116 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,294,251
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 94,427 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,593,537
- DIVERSIFY ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 21,791 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,213,908
- DIVERSIFY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 17,935 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,822,149
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC added 6,635 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $674,098
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,954 shares (+57.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,910
- SYMPHONY FINANCIAL, LTD. CO. added 4,740 shares (+213.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $481,571
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.