Fund Update: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP opened a $7.8M position in $ACT stock

ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP has opened a new $7.8M position in $ACT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACT.

$ACT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $ACT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACT Insider Trading Activity

$ACT insiders have traded $ACT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, INC. GENWORTH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,201,900 shares for an estimated $108,223,992 .

. BRIAN GOULD (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $504,000

EVAN STOLOVE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,261 shares for an estimated $280,366 .

. MICHAEL DERSTINE (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $236,390

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

