Fund Update: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA opened a $3.8M position in $SFLO stock

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA has opened a new $3.8M position in $SFLO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SFLO.
$SFLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $SFLO stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 432,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,536,155
- VANTAGE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC added 226,104 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,027,932
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 186,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,998,922
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 142,880 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,809,180
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 115,557 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,093,460
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES added 87,762 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,349,388
- TRADITION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 67,029 shares (+119.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,786,993
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
