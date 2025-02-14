Fund Update: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA opened a $15.0M position in $AVLV stock

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA has opened a new $15.0M position in $AVLV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVLV.
$AVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $AVLV stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRAIRIEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC added 886,083 shares (+258.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,163,761
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 388,222 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,921,582
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 357,796 shares (+162.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,553,710
- VOISARD ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 306,122 shares (+2613.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,439,765
- FMR LLC added 267,497 shares (+57.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,860,774
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 259,748 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,343,373
- PACIFIC LIFE FUND ADVISORS LLC removed 244,508 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,325,799
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
