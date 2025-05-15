Fund Update: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 255,339 shares of $FELC to their portfolio

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA has added 255,339 shares of $FELC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FELC.
$FELC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $FELC stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,389,897 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,730,887
- FRAGASSO FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC added 2,649,516 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,638,404
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,339,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,976,490
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 1,198,975 shares (+4506.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,396,030
- SALUS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 842,275 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,270,557
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 703,058 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,928,379
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 448,930 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,002,126
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FELC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.