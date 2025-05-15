Fund Update: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,705,324 shares of VNET GROUP ($VNET) to their portfolio

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA has added 1,705,324 shares of $VNET to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VNET.

VNET GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of VNET GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VNET GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for VNET GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNET forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNET ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.