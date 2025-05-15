Fund Update: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,519,292 shares of TRIPADVISOR ($TRIP) to their portfolio

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA has added 1,519,292 shares of $TRIP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRIP.

TRIPADVISOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of TRIPADVISOR stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRIPADVISOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRIP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

