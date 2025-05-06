Fund Update: Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added 11,014 shares of AMERICAN EXPRESS ($AXP) to their portfolio

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd has added 11,014 shares of $AXP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AXP.

AMERICAN EXPRESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,049 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN EXPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 1,192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN EXPRESS Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN EXPRESS insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 221,473 shares for an estimated $65,138,916 .

. RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $8,290,763 .

. DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834

ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503 .

. GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,410 shares for an estimated $3,089,922 .

. RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327

CAILLEC CHRISTOPHE LE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,820,880

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593

QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590

MONIQUE HERENA (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $374,010

AMERICAN EXPRESS Government Contracts

We have seen $549,709 of award payments to $AXP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AMERICAN EXPRESS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/05 and 0 sales.

AMERICAN EXPRESS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 12/19/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

AMERICAN EXPRESS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $315.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $325.0 on 12/19/2024

