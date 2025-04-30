Stocks
Fund Update: Robeco Schweiz AG opened a $32.7M position in $GFL stock

April 30, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Robeco Schweiz AG has opened a new $32.7M position in $GFL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GFL.

$GFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $GFL stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GFL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GFL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
  • National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

$GFL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $56.0 on 04/16/2025
  • An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 03/05/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

