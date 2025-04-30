Fund Update: Robeco Schweiz AG opened a $32.7M position in $GFL stock

Robeco Schweiz AG has opened a new $32.7M position in $GFL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GFL.
$GFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $GFL stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,751,618 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,557,065
- FMR LLC added 2,506,021 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,618,175
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,824,587 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,267,104
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,215,337 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,131,109
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,156,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,504,942
- PARALEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,540,000
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 794,056 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,367,254
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GFL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GFL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GFL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GFL forecast page.
$GFL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $56.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 03/05/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GFL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.