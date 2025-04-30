Fund Update: Robeco Schweiz AG opened a $21.1M position in $EME stock

Robeco Schweiz AG has opened a new $21.1M position in $EME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EME.

$EME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $EME stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EME Insider Trading Activity

$EME insiders have traded $EME stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W ALTMEYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $809,900

MAXINE LUM MAURICIO (CAO, EVP & General Counsel) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $462,587

$EME Government Contracts

We have seen $90,008,269 of award payments to $EME over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$EME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

