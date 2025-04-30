Stocks
EME

Fund Update: Robeco Schweiz AG opened a $21.1M position in $EME stock

April 30, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Robeco Schweiz AG has opened a new $21.1M position in $EME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EME.

$EME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $EME stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,423,485 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,119,841
  • INVESCO LTD. added 288,765 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,070,433
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 218,310 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,090,909
  • WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 202,787 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,045,019
  • SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 155,378 shares (+593.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,526,074
  • FMR LLC removed 150,032 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,099,524
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 148,915 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,592,518

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EME Insider Trading Activity

$EME insiders have traded $EME stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EME Government Contracts

We have seen $90,008,269 of award payments to $EME over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$EME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EME ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.