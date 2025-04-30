Fund Update: Robeco Schweiz AG opened a $21.1M position in $EME stock

Robeco Schweiz AG has opened a new $21.1M position in $EME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EME.
$EME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $EME stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,423,485 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,119,841
- INVESCO LTD. added 288,765 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,070,433
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 218,310 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,090,909
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 202,787 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,045,019
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 155,378 shares (+593.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,526,074
- FMR LLC removed 150,032 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,099,524
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 148,915 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,592,518
$EME Insider Trading Activity
$EME insiders have traded $EME stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W ALTMEYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $809,900
- MAXINE LUM MAURICIO (CAO, EVP & General Counsel) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $462,587
$EME Government Contracts
We have seen $90,008,269 of award payments to $EME over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR COMPLETE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE (CFM) AT NATIONAL ARCHIVES I, WASHINGTON, DC AND ARC...: $18,503,859
- REQUISITION 21MA000387 WAS CREATED TO ISSUE A DELIVERY/TASK ORDER OFF OF THE MAIN IDIQ 89303020DMA000012 FO...: $15,930,081
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUISITION IS TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR THE CFM CONTRACT FORTHE 9-MONTH PERIOD FOR FIXED ...: $7,172,351
- BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT CALL ORDER FOR OPTION YEAR 2 STANDARD SERVICES FOR FACILITIES ENGINEERING, OPERA...: $6,021,805
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CALL ORDER UNDER BPA 693JK422A500003 IS THAT THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE THE US DEPART...: $4,094,566
$EME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
