Fund Update: Robeco Schweiz AG added 106,152 shares of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA ($FIX) to their portfolio

Robeco Schweiz AG has added 106,152 shares of $FIX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FIX.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Insider Trading Activity

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN E. LANE (PRESIDENT/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFF.) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $6,733,188

FRANKLIN MYERS sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,682,146

WILLIAM III GEORGE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 5,436 shares for an estimated $2,499,065

T MCKENNA TRENT (EVP & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,939,255

PABLO G. MERCADO, sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,023,649

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Government Contracts

We have seen $356,863 of award payments to $FIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIX forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.