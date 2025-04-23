Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $7.3M position in $TDY stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $7.3M position in $TDY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TDY.

$TDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $TDY stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDY Insider Trading Activity

$TDY insiders have traded $TDY stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MEHRABIAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 87,305 shares for an estimated $43,521,874 .

. MELANIE SUSAN CIBIK (EVP, GenCounsel, CCO & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,269 shares for an estimated $10,164,858 .

. JASON VANWEES (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,200 shares for an estimated $5,104,376 .

. GEORGE C III BOBB (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,308 shares for an estimated $3,203,013 .

. CYNTHIA Y BELAK (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,745 shares for an estimated $2,920,408 .

. STEPHEN FINIS BLACKWOOD (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $2,591,706 .

. MICHAEL T SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,125 shares for an estimated $2,040,506 .

. CHARLES CROCKER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $946,235 .

. SCHACK WESLEY W VON sold 707 shares for an estimated $345,061

$TDY Government Contracts

We have seen $317,622,416 of award payments to $TDY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $50,000 on 02/22.

$TDY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

