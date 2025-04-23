Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $6.0M position in $DOCS stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $6.0M position in $DOCS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DOCS.

$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DOCS Insider Trading Activity

$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TANGNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,003,891 shares for an estimated $75,693,685 .

. ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $13,067,038 .

. REGINA M. BENJAMIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,045,882 .

. TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,993,804 .

. KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $805,111 .

. WATKIN PHOEBE L. YANG sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $217,209

$DOCS Government Contracts

We have seen $225,793 of award payments to $DOCS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DOCS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOCS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

$DOCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOCS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DOCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $65.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $60.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 11/08/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

