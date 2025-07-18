Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $5.8M position in $HURN stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $5.8M position in $HURN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HURN.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $5,294,544 .

C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740 .

H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,748 shares for an estimated $2,741,894 .

JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,067 shares for an estimated $857,929 .

HUGH E III SAWYER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 936 shares for an estimated $131,256 .

JOY BROWN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 668 shares for an estimated $100,026 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT sold 223 shares for an estimated $32,185

EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL sold 100 shares for an estimated $14,433

$HURN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HURN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

$HURN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HURN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HURN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research set a target price of $173.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Bill Sutherland from Benchmark set a target price of $165.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $165.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 03/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

