Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $5.8M position in $HURN stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $5.8M position in $HURN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HURN.
$HURN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 719,199 shares (+149.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,169,096
- FMR LLC added 310,681 shares (+1297.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,567,189
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 240,510 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,501,159
- BLOOMBERGSEN INC. added 233,802 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $32,157,127
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 199,978 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,686,844
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 166,400 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,870,079
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 144,689 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,755,637
$HURN Insider Trading Activity
$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $5,294,544.
- C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740.
- H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,748 shares for an estimated $2,741,894.
- JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,067 shares for an estimated $857,929.
- HUGH E III SAWYER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 936 shares for an estimated $131,256.
- JOY BROWN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 668 shares for an estimated $100,026.
- DEBRA ZUMWALT sold 223 shares for an estimated $32,185
- EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL sold 100 shares for an estimated $14,433
$HURN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HURN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
$HURN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HURN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HURN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research set a target price of $173.0 on 05/05/2025
- Bill Sutherland from Benchmark set a target price of $165.0 on 03/26/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $165.0 on 03/26/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 03/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
