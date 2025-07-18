Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $41.2M position in $ONON stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $41.2M position in $ONON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ONON.

$ONON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ONON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

$ONON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/14/2025

Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025

Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $66.0 on 05/14/2025

Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025

Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025

Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025

Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $65.0 on 05/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

