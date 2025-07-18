Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $41.2M position in $ONON stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $41.2M position in $ONON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ONON.
$ONON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,215,733 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,234,993
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,798,794 shares (+136.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,923,032
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,574,941 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,091,408
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,416,534 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,134,173
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,222,219 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,599,858
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,967,569 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,415,630
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,547,238 shares (+224.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,954,692
$ONON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONON in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
$ONON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONON recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $ONON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/14/2025
- Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025
- Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $66.0 on 05/14/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025
- Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/14/2025
- Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025
- Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $65.0 on 05/14/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
