Fund Update: RiverFront Investment Group, LLC opened a $4.7M position in $ISRG stock

May 14, 2025 — 02:41 pm EDT

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC has opened a new $4.7M position in $ISRG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ISRG.

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,096 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 861 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,576,385 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $780,736,198
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 1,145,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $567,232,731
  • FMR LLC removed 1,089,681 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $539,686,308
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 948,095 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $469,563,010
  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 821,665 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $406,946,024
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 686,369 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,937,974
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 608,415 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,329,697

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142.
  • ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 13,307 shares for an estimated $6,689,314.
  • BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341.
  • MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,840 shares for an estimated $5,438,101.
  • JAMIE SAMATH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 9,028 shares for an estimated $5,123,629.
  • AMY L LADD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,926 shares for an estimated $4,521,660.
  • AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191
  • GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260.
  • MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $1,368,015.
  • JAMI K NACHTSHEIM sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,248,000
  • FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

$ISRG Government Contracts

We have seen $45,943,715 of award payments to $ISRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ISRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $622.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $560.0 on 04/14/2025
  • An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $605.0 on 03/17/2025
  • Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $650.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

