Fund Update: RiverFront Investment Group, LLC opened a $4.7M position in $ISRG stock

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC has opened a new $4.7M position in $ISRG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ISRG.

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,096 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 861 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 13,307 shares for an estimated $6,689,314 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,840 shares for an estimated $5,438,101 .

. JAMIE SAMATH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 9,028 shares for an estimated $5,123,629 .

. AMY L LADD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,926 shares for an estimated $4,521,660 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260 .

. MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $1,368,015 .

. JAMI K NACHTSHEIM sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,248,000

FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISRG Government Contracts

We have seen $45,943,715 of award payments to $ISRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

on 01/30. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/21, 01/10, 12/23.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ISRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ISRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ISRG forecast page.

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $622.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $560.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $605.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $650.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ISRG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.